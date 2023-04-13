Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country is investigating a gruesome video circulating on social media that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier. [AP PHOTO/CZAREK SOKOLOWSKI, FILE]

 Czarek Sokolowski

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine launched an investigation Wednesday into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russia since it invaded in February 2022.

