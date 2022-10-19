APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Tatiana Alexeyevna mourns over the coffin of her son Col. Oleksiy Telizhenko during his funeral Tuesday in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/EMILIO MORENATTI]

 Emilio Morenatti

KYIV, Ukraine — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible.

