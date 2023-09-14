Russia Ukraine

In this handout photo released by the Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel on Wednesday, Razvozhaev speaks on the mobile phone as smoke and flame rise from a burning Sevastopol Shipyard in Crimea. [SEVASTOPOL GOVERNOR MIKHAIL RAZVOZHAEV TELEGRAM CHANNEL VIA AP]

 HOGP

KYIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard early Wednesday in Russian-annexed Crimea wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs and caused a fire at the facility, Russian authorities reported.

