Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, shows off an empty bottle after he fed flounder in a fish tank filled with treated wastewater at a lab, while visiting the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. [AP PHOTO/HIRO KOMAE, POOL]

 Hiro Komae

FUTABA, Japan — The head of the U.N. atomic agency toured Japan's tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Wednesday and said he is satisfied with still-contentious plans to release treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

