South Africa Arms To Russia

The Russian vessel, Lady R, is docked at the Simon's Town Naval Base near Cape Town, South Africa, on Dec. 8. The U.S. ambassador to South Africa has accused the country of providing weapons to Russia. [AP PHOTO]

 STR

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The U. S. ambassador to South Africa accused the country Thursday of providing weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine via a cargo ship that docked secretly at a naval base near the city of Cape Town for three days in December. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation was underway.

