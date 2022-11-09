Iraq American Killed

Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad on Monday. Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said. [AP PHOTO/HADI MIZBAN]

 Hadi Mizban

BAGHDAD — An American citizen who was fatally shot in central Baghdad was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, the U.S. Embassy based in the capital said Tuesday.

