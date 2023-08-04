Persian Gulf Tensions

A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in the Strait of Hormuz on Dec. 21, 2018. [AP PHOTO/JON GAMBRELL, FILE]

 Jon Gambrell

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, in what would be an unheard of action aimed at stopping Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels, five American officials told The Associated Press on Thursday.

