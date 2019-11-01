U.S. service members load military equipment from an aircraft cargo loader onto a plane last week at the Kobani Landing Zone (KLZ), Syria. Pivoting from the dramatic killing of the Islamic State group's leader, the Pentagon is increasing U.S. efforts to protect Syria's oil fields from the extremist group as well as from Syria itself and the country's Russian allies. It's a new high-stakes mission even as American troops are withdrawn from other parts of the country. [STAFF SGT. JOSHUA HAMMOCK/U.S. ARMY RESERVE VIA AP[