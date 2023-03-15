Russia Ukraine War

A Russian fighter jet Tuesday struck the propeller of a U.S. MQ-9 drone surveillance drone over the Black Sea, causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the U.S. military said. [AP PHOTO/MASSOUD HOSSAINI, FILE]

 Massoud Hossaini

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a "brazen violation of international law," causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the U.S. said.

