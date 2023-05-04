Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop by an APC towards frontline positions near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Monday. [AP PHOTO/LIBKOS]

 Libkos

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is sending Ukraine about $300 million in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition as the launch of a spring offensive against Russian forces approaches, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

