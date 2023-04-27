Biden US South Korea

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. [AP PHOTO/EVAN VUCCI]

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol announced Wednesday the two nations will bolster the response to North Korea's persistent nuclear threat with an agreement that includes plans to dock U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in over 40 years, bolster training between the two countries and improve information sharing between the allies.

