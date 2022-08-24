WASHINGTON — As Russia's war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said.
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
- By Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee The Associated Press
