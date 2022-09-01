Europe Toppled Monuments

The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders falls during its demolition in Riga, Latvia, on Aug. 25. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a renewed push to topple the last remaining monuments to the Soviet army that remained in Europe. [KASPARS KRAFTS/F64 VIA AP, FILE]

 Kaspars Krafts

WARSAW, Poland — In the Latvian capital of Riga, an obelisk that soared high above a park to commemorate the Soviet Army's capture of that nation in 1944 was toppled last week. It crashed into a pond to the cheers of those watching.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.