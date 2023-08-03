featured Weekly Wrap Aug 3, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The supermoon rises in the sky as ferries and cargo ships cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. [AP PHOTO/FRANCISCO SECO] Francisco Seco The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan in this view from West Orange, N.J. [AP PHOTO/SETH WENIG] Seth Wenig The full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 45 miles south of Athens, Greece. [AP PHOTO/THANASSIS STAVRAKIS] Thanassis Stavrakis The supermoon rises behind a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou, outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus. [AP PHOTO/PETROS KARADJIAS] Petros Karadjias The supermoon rises above the Thomas Jefferson Memorial on the Tidal Basin in Washington. [AP PHOTO/CAROLYN KASTER] Carolyn Kaster A cable car moves towards Sugar Loaf mountain as a supermoon rises on the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [AP PHOTO/SILVIA IZQUIERDO] Silvia Izquierdo

Up in the sky,it's supermoon!The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday.A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.The next one is on the night of Aug. 30. Because it's the second full moon in the same month, it will be what's called a blue moon.— The Associated Press 