WASHINGTON — A World Bank report released Wednesday puts the cost of Ukraine's recovery and rebuilding from Russia's invasion at $411 billion over the next decade, with the cost of cleaning up the war rubble alone at $5 billion.
World Bank puts cost of rebuilding Ukraine at $411 billion
- By Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press
-
-
- 0
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront
- UPDATE: Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child
- Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child
- Lawrence County's prom for students with special needs helps 'make life better'
- Decatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council
- $10 million fundraiser proposed to save Alabama rest stop rocket; questions loom
- Three charged with drug possession at Econo Lodge
- Hames leads six area athletes on All-State basketball teams
- Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries
- Moulton's water superintendent charged with forgery, suspended for 2nd time in a year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Decatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council (6)
- Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront (2)
- Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (2)
- It's past time to repeal Iraq War authorization (2)
- Priceville girls lock up first trip to final four in Birmingham (2)
- Albany District residents ask for plan to deal with old oak trees after enduring storm damage (2)
- Darry Daws (1)
- Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child (1)
- Bobby Laron Kelso (1)
- Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries (1)
- Brewer High students learn life skills (1)
- Twin Towers end Priceville’s season (1)
- Biden's loan forgiveness plan a cynical ploy (1)
- Should the Decatur City Council spend $55 million on a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park? (1)
- Priceville falls to Prattville Christian in 4A state finals (1)
- Reva Daily (1)
- Should the Alabama Legislature remove the sales tax on groceries? (1)
- DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company (1)
- Prison reform legislation deserves fair hearing (1)
- Books to Review (1)
- 'Message of acceptance': Hartselle High brings Shrek, his friends and tormentors to stage (1)
- Howard Verner Jr. (1)
- Proposed Florida law is an attack on speech (1)
- City poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields (1)
- Big stage: Contest at Calhoun 35 years ago was a game changer (1)
- New businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official says (1)
- Decatur homeless organization wants more help from city (1)
- Preliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex (1)
- A Wild Adventure: 'Madagascar Jr.' full of dancing and fun (1)
- Funding for downtown alley project approved (1)
- A blessing behind bars: Decatur man marks 50 years in jail ministry (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.