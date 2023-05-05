Netherlands Ukraine Zelenskyy

Kajsa Ollongren, center, Minister of Defense of the Netherlands and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, right, greet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit at a military air base in Soesterberg, Netherlands, on Thursday. [YVES HERMAN/POOL VIA AP]

 Yves Herman

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ukraine and Russia pressed their wartime rhetoric Thursday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressing confidence that Vladimir Putin would be convicted of war crimes, and the Kremlin alleging that the U.S. was behind what it called an assassination attempt against the Russian president.

