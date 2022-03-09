WASHINGTON — A Texas man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year's riot.
A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress' joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack. Jurors deliberated about three hours and convicted him on all counts.
Gregg Sofer, a former federal prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas from October 2020 to February 2021, said before Reffitt's trial started that it would be "the canary in the coal mine."
"If you're a defendant awaiting trial at this point, the canary just died," said Sofer, now a partner at the law firm Husch Blackwell. "I do think it is likely to affect people's perceptions about the likelihood of their success."
Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, didn't testify at his trial, which started last Wednesday. He showed little visible reaction to the verdict, but his face was covered by a mask.
Outside court, his wife Nicole said the verdict was "against all American people. If you're going to be convicted on your First Amendment rights, all Americans should be wary. This fight has just begun."
She said her husband was being used as an example by the government. "You are all in danger," she said.
In a statement after the verdict, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves in Washington thanked the jury "for upholding the rule of law and for its diligent service in this case."
During the trial's closing arguments on Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower told jurors that Reffitt drove to Washington, D.C., intending to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory. Reffitt proudly "lit the fire" that allowed others in a mob to overwhelm Capitol police officers near the Senate doors, the prosecutor said.
Reffitt was not accused of entering the Capitol building. Defense attorney William Welch said there is no evidence that Reffitt damaged property, used force or physically harmed anybody.
He will be sentenced June 8. He could receive 20 years in prison on the top charge alone, but he's likely to face far less time behind bars. Other rioters have pleaded guilty; the longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich presided over Reffitt's trial. Trump nominated her in 2017.
Welch has said Reffitt worked as a rig manager and as a consultant in the petroleum industry before COVID-19 restrictions effectively shut down his business.
Jurors saw videos that captured the confrontation between a few Capitol police officers and a mob of people, including Reffitt, who approached them on the west side of the Capitol.
Reffitt was armed with a Smith & Wesson pistol in a holster on his waist, carrying zip-tie handcuffs and wearing body armor and a helmet equipped with a video camera when he advanced on police, according to prosecutors. He retreated after an officer pepper sprayed him in the face, but he waved on other rioters who ultimately breached the building, prosecutors said.
Before the crowd advanced, Reffitt used a megaphone to shout at police to step aside and to urge the mob to push forward and overtake officers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said Reffitt played a leadership role that day.
Shauni Kerkhoff, who was one of the Capitol police officers who tried to repel Reffitt, said she launched pepperballs that didn't stop him from advancing. She testified that Reffitt appeared to be leading the crowd up stairs toward police.
Reffitt's 19-year-old son, Jackson, testified last Thursday that his father threatened him and his sister, then 16, after he drove home from Washington. Reffitt told his children they would be traitors if they reported him to authorities and said "traitors get shot," Jackson Reffitt recalled.
He said the threat terrified him. His younger sister, Peyton, was listed as a possible government witness but didn't testify. She said that she would talk more later on her own time, but: "Kids should never be used against the parents."
Jackson Reffitt used a cellphone app to secretly record his father boasting about his role in the riot. Jurors heard excerpts of that family conversation.
Jackson Reffitt initially contacted the FBI on Christmas Eve, less than two weeks before the riot, to report concerns about his father's behavior and increasingly worrisome rhetoric. But the FBI didn't respond until Jan. 6, after the riot erupted.
