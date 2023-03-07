APTOPIX Mexico Missing Americans

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas on Friday. Two of the Americans are dead. [ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 STR

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Two of the four Americans caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups last week are dead, a top Mexican official said Tuesday. The two others are alive, with one wounded.

