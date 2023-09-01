LGBTQ Drag Lawsuit Tennessee

Tennessee's first-in-the-nation law that placed strict limits on drag shows is once again facing a legal challenge after a local district attorney warned Pride organizers that he intends to enforce the new statute even though a federal judge ruled the ban was unconstitutional. [JOHN AMIS/AP IMAGES FOR HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN VIA AP, FILE]

NASHVILLE — Tennessee's first-in-the-nation law placing strict limits on drag shows is once again facing a legal challenge after a local district attorney warned Pride organizers that he intends to enforce the new statute despite a federal judge ruling the ban was unconstitutional.

