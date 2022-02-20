If Thor could talk, he might be able to tell the Buras family what he's been up to in the four years since he vanished from their Slidell, Louisiana, home and how he ended up in a colony of cats — many of them feral — in New Orleans East.
Alas, that mystery won't ever be solved. But at least Thor's story has a happy ending, thanks to Trap Dat Cat, a New Orleans nonprofit that traps, neuters and releases cats — 1,703 last year — in an effort to quell overpopulation.
Nita Hemeter and her trapping partner noticed the friendly orange tabby when they went to a trailer park to trap about 30 cats that residents had been feeding. He appeared to be a neutered male, she said, and when they had him scanned for a microchip, they found the Buras family's information.
"They were, of course, like flabbergasted. I knew it was a good sign," Hemeter said. "I first talked to Scotty, and he was like, 'Oh wow, we've been missing that cat, oh gosh, I think about four years.'"
Early the next morning, Feb. 6, Scotty and Kelly Buras drove to Hemeter's house in New Orleans to collect the long-lost Thor.
"I almost started crying, they were so happy to see that cat," Hemeter said.
Thor was an indoor-outdoor cat the family had adopted from a pet store. He got along well with their small dog, but it was when they adopted a big black Lab that he ran away.
"He kind of got spooked," Kelly Buras said.
After so many years, the family never expected to see Thor again, and the fact that he was found so far away "is even crazier," she said.
Who knows how Thor managed to get across Lake Pontchartrain? But Hemeter told them that cats sometimes get under or into cars and inadvertently hitch a ride.
Despite his life on the streets, Thor is in decent shape — a little guarded, a bit leaner and bearing a fresh scratch on his head from a recent fight, but healthy aside from having fleas.
"He was really laid back before," Buras said. "From the get-go, he's been pretty affectionate toward us, purring loud, and he started to eat immediately. I don't know if he remembers us."
