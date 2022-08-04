APTOPIX Newtown Shooting-Infowars

Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin on Wednesday. [BRIANA SANCHEZ/AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN VIA AP, POOL]

 Briana Sanchez

AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands he was irresponsible to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and he now believes it was "100% real."

