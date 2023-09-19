US-NEWS-HOUSING-POLITICS-GET

Prospective home buyers leave a property for sale during an Open House in a neighborhood in Clarksburg, Maryland, on Sept. 3. [ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/TNS]

 Roberto Schmidt/AFP

Record-low U.S. housing affordability is squeezing homebuyers and renters while threatening to spill into presidential politics.

View our Print Replica

—With assistance from Michelle Jamrisko.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.