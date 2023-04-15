Philanthropy Nonprofits Poll

An American Red Cross Disaster Relief van sits outside the Camas Church of the Nazarene on Oct. 17 in Camas, Wash. The church was functioning as a disaster relief shelter from the nearby Nakia Creek Fire. [TAYLOR BALKOM/THE COLUMBIAN VIA AP, FILE]

The first comprehensive poll to measure public attitudes on foundations and nonprofits offers signs that charitable organizations are more trusted than other institutions, such as businesses, governments and the news media. But it shows many warning signs for nonprofits, given how little Americans know about charities and the pessimism they have about the ability of charities to make a positive difference in the world.

— This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Alex Daniels is a senior reporter at the Chronicle. Email: alex.daniels@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

