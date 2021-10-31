Lucy Bernholz talks about Chex Mix a lot.
Bernholz, a senior research scholar at Stanford University's Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, doesn't want people to think of only one type of giving — the headline-grabbing, 10-figure pledges from billionaires and their foundations.
Philanthropy, she says, is like the beloved bar snack. It has lots of different components, but they all contribute to making the party favorite tasty.
"If we only look for the pretzels," she says, "we're gonna miss the Chex Mix."
For her new book, "How We Give Now: A Philanthropic Guide for the Rest of Us," Bernholz traveled around America, speaking mainly to groups of low-income and working class people who donate their time, money and other resources, including online data about themselves.
She found no shortage of commitment to philanthropy from these people, who run giving circles or donate time at food banks.
Bernholz will discuss her work, along with some people who are profiled in her book at a forthcoming event, "Making a Difference Without Millions: How Americans Give," a free virtual program co-sponsored by The Associated Press, the Chronicle of Philanthropy and The Conversation, on Thursday at 3 p.m. Central. Register at https://bit.ly/GIVERegister.
The interview was edited for clarity and length.
Question: Why did you want to write this book?
Answer: The philanthropy industry really only ever counts giving money to nonprofits. When we don't look at all these other things, we can't possibly understand why there may be rises and dips in that one act. For most of us, our time, our money, our interests are not infinite. So if you're choosing to do one thing, you may well not be choosing to do another. And we need to understand those dynamics much better.
Q: What Safe Passage does in San Francisco — making sure children can travel to and from school safely through that city's Tenderloin District — is a type of giving we don't hear much about these days.
A: We've often forgotten that that kind of activity is philanthropy. It's not the Gates Foundation; that's something else. One of the things we heard, loud and clear, from the people we talked to in these workshops across the country is that all the things they think of as giving are actually about participating in their community, about participating in the world.
Q: Between new proposed tax laws and revelations about the U.S. becoming a tax haven for the ultra-wealthy, there has been a lot of discussion about how tax benefits affect philanthropic donations. Did you find that in your research?
A: It never came up in our conversations. Only when we brought it up. What's fascinating about that is only 8% of Americans bother to take the charitable tax deduction on their tax return. Now, tax policy is pretty much the only policy idea the philanthropy industry has any interest in. They're serving 8% of the population. And I know that 8% is not Mark Zuckerberg. It's not Pierre Omidyar. It's not Laurene Powell Jobs. They've all said: "We don't care about the tax benefit. We're gonna do an LLC, because that gives us more control and more anonymity." So there's some 8% who care. In poker, they'd call that a tell. If and until the nonprofit and philanthropic industries start advocating for really rich people to pay their taxes, I think the view of that whole industry as a wealth preservation mechanism is quite justified.
Q: There's this current debate over the word philanthropy. There's "little-p philanthropy," which means caring for other human beings, and "capital-P philanthropy," which is the Gates Foundation.
A: I don't know if maybe this is a wishy-washy answer, but I don't actually care that much about the word. But I think we're really actually hurting ourselves as a democracy, we're hurting ourselves as people, when our imagination is limited to "philanthropy = big foundation giving to nonprofits."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.