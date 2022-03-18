KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — The first trip to the moon for NASA’s new rocket has one more major hurdle, but it’s taking the jump nice and slow as Artemis I began its 4.4-mile journey with a top speed of 0.8 mph to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center for the first time Thursday.
The 5.75-million-pound, 322-foot-tall combination of the Space Launch System, Orion capsule and mobile launcher were placed on NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 for the 11-hour trip that began just before 5 p.m. CDT to Launch Pad 39-B where mission managers plan on doing a wet dress rehearsal within the next month.
Thousands crowded the parking lots and open fields surrounding the VAB cheering as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson spoke with the towering hardware in the background.
“There’s no doubt that we are in a golden era of human space exploration, discovery and ingenuity in space and it all begins with Artemis I,” he said thanking the NASA employees and family members gathered for the event. “Our workforce has been a relentless spirit. We imagine. We build. We never stop pushing the envelope of what is possible.”
Also speaking was Kennedy Space Center director Janet Petro, who pointed out Artemis was following the trail of 60 years of space exploration.
“You know every single vehicle that has carried humans beyond the bounds of low-Earth orbit has undergone integration and testing in that Vehicle Assembly Building, crawled down this roadway and launched right here from the Kennedy Space Center,” she said. “Tonight, after years of meticulous planning, development, integration, testing, the Space Launch System mated with the Orion spacecraft will continue this proud tradition leaving the VAB.”
Ahead of the speech, Nelson met with reporters alongside Apollo 10 astronaut Gen. Thomas Stafford, now 91, and NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Drew Feustel.
“Here’s the Apollo Generation. Here’s the Artemis generation,” Nelson said. “We are entering the Artemis generation. You’re going to see the first glimpse of it today and we’re going back to the moon. We’re going to learn and live on the moon and we’re going to Mars. And we’re doing it in a new way from the way they did back in Apollo.”
Stafford, who was also on two Gemini flights and the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975 said that while Artemis looks similar to the Apollo missions of the 1960s and ‘70s, it really does not feel the same.
“We were in a hell of a race with the Soviet Union,” he said. “In nine months, we flew five missions, and four of those were on the giant Saturn V and three to the moon. We had both parties 100% all behind us because this was the Soviet Union. Now it’s a whole different ballgame.”
The Artemis missions will surpass the power of the Saturn V rockets of the Apollo program, producing 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. Originally to have launched in 2016, the SLS and Orion hardware have seen numerous cost and production delays, which have had a domino effect on future Artemis missions.
NASA now plans the crewed Artemis II flight, which will take humans in an orbit around the moon without landing, no earlier than May 2024. The Artemis III mission, which would use a Human Landing System, currently contracted to SpaceX using a version of its Starship spacecraft, will bring two astronauts to the lunar surface. That mission is now planned for no earlier than 2025.
Stafford, though, warns that the delays are worth it for safety’s sake.
“From my experience, the worst thing you can have is an on-time failure,” he said.
And final liftoff is still a way’s off as NASA plans to roll Artemis I back to the VAB after the tests. Then if all goes well, it will make one last trip to the launch pad and travel to the moon and back. The flight with no crew aboard is the first of many planned missions with the goal of returning humans, including the first woman, to the lunar surface.
Depending on the day it launches, the mission could last either four or six weeks. The plan is to send Orion farther into space than any other human-rated spacecraft has ever traveled — 280,000 miles away, which is 40,000 miles beyond the moon.
“Just as all eyes are on the SLS tonight, in a few short weeks, all eyes will be on the sky as it rocks the Space Coast and takes its maiden flight around the moon and comes back,” Petro said.
The next possible windows for launch are from May 7-21, June 6-16 and June 29-July 12, but mission managers don’t want to target any date until after the results of the test, although Nelson said that even if all goes well, June was the more likely target.
