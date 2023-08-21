SpaceX Crew Launch

A planned mission this week to the International Space Station will include, from left, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa. [JOHN RAOUX/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Raoux

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Four astronauts from four countries arrived at the Space Coast on Sunday ahead of this week's planned launch of the SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.