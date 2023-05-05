APTOPIX Atlanta Shooting

Law enforcement officers stand Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building, where five people were shot Wednesday in Atlanta. [ARVIN TEMKAR/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION VIA AP]

 Arvin Temkar

ATLANTA (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.

