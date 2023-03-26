Blue Origin Rocket Failure

In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard rocket lifts off from the company's West Texas site on Sept. 12, 2022. [BLUE ORIGIN VIA AP]

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An overheated rocket engine nozzle caused last year's Blue Origin launch failure that has grounded flights for six months, the company said Friday.

