President-elect Joe Biden will take the stage for his inaugural address at perhaps the most difficult starting point for a president since Franklin Roosevelt began his first term by assuring a nation scarred by the Great Depression that "we have nothing to fear but fear itself."
But memorable turns of phrase like Roosevelt's are more the exception than the rule when it comes to inaugural addresses.
Former President Barack Obama in his memoir noted that singer Aretha Franklin's showy hat and a glitch in Chief Justice John Roberts' administration of the oath of office got more attention than his speech in the days following the first Black president's address, delivered as the nation was mired in recession and a growing malaise over two intractable wars.
Now, with the coronavirus raging, unemployment claims soaring and partisan divisions sharpening, Biden faces a fraught moment as he prepares to deliver a speech that aides say he wants to use to "call Americans to unity."
"The situation he faces is absolutely brutal," said Cody Keenan, who served as a chief speechwriter for Obama and assisted with his two inaugural addresses. He added that Biden in many ways is "the perfect president for the moment, because he is not hyperbolic, he's not a bomb thrower, he's surrounded himself with policy wonks who already have all these plans. I think what we are going to hear him talk about is 'Here's where we are, here's what we have to get done.' I think that's going to go a long way just to making people feel better."
Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said during a recent event hosted by The Washington Post that the president-elect has been chipping away on the address through the entire transition — taking time every few days to write and rewrite his thoughts. His speechwriting team is led by longtime Biden collaborator Vinay Reddy.
Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary for President George W. Bush, said flowery oratory is less important than substantively demonstrating how Biden will take steps to begin unifying a country that remains emotionally raw because of the pandemic and a divisive election cycle.
"Don't dwell on today's difficulties. Focus on tomorrow's answers," Fleischer advised. "Soaring oratory is just not Joe Biden. The effectiveness of his speech is going to be much more about what he says than how he says it."
