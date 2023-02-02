Biden Classified Documents

U.S. Secret Service agents are seen in front of Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Del., home on Jan. 12, 2021. [SHANNON MCNAUGHT/DELAWARE NEWS JOURNAL VIA AP, FILE]

 Shannon McNaught

WASHINGTON — The FBI searched President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.

