House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., pauses during a break in the taping of an interview for the Hannity show with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 10, 2023, in Washington. [ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO, FILE]

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he is looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a "reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling " when the two meet Wednesday for their first sit-down at the White House since McCarthy was elected to the post.

