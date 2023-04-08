Transgender Athletes

People attend a rally as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 in Washington. Schools and colleges across the U.S. would be forbidden from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes under a proposal released Thursday by the Biden administration. [AP PHOTO/JACQUELYN MARTIN, FILE]

 Jacquelyn Martin

A Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes sparked outrage from conservative leaders while also angering trans rights activists who note schools could still prevent some athletes from participating on teams that align with their gender identity.

