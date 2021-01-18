President-elect Joe Biden becomes president at 11 a.m. CST Wednesday (noon in Washington, D.C.).
Activities will begin about 10:30 a.m. CST with the national anthem and invocation.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in shortly before 11 a.m. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first woman of color to serve on the high court, will reportedly administer the oath of office to Harris. ABC News reported that Harris will be sworn in on two Bibles: the first from a family friend that Harris used when she was previously sworn into office, and the second from the late Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.
Chief Justice John Roberts will swear-in Biden at 11.
