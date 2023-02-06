State of the Union

President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. [PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP PHOTO]

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will use his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to remind Americans of how their lives have been improved over his first two years in office, as he tries to confront pessimism in the country and navigate the tricky politics of a newly divided Washington.

