Black Cat Appreciation Day is Thursday. There's no question these ebony felines are both mysterious and beautiful. Sadly, they are often the last cat breeds to be adopted — and the most likely to be mistreated. Starting in 2011, the Day of Kindness toward black cats has focused on dispelling myths that are easily remedied by knowing the truth.
Black Cat Appreciation Day is Thursday. Do you know these fun facts?
- By Karyn Locke Wealth of Geeks
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, meth
- Plea agreement: Informant put investigators on trail of 3 pounds of meth mailed to Decatur
- Moulton mother arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old son
- Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw
- Hartselle's Goodwin has grown into a star
- Decatur man sentenced to life for trafficking marijuana
- Decatur teacher finds joy running her goat yoga business
- 13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month
- Parking deck's precast concrete almost in place so Moulton Street traffic will flow soon
- No AP Psychology credit for Florida students after clash over teaching about gender
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP (3)
- Decatur man injured by police found not guilty of obstruction (2)
- Coroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting son (1)
- Families in limbo after Hartselle funeral home unexpectedly closes (1)
- Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw (1)
- Average long-term US mortgage rate surged to nearly 7% this week to highest level since November (1)
- Cal Thomas: The Founders warned us (1)
- Alabama Republicans reject call for 2nd majority Black district, despite Supreme Court ruling (1)
- Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell's kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway (1)
- No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says (1)
- Sailboaters ask city to save slips at Riverwalk Marina (1)
- Gas prices continue to rise, but relief may be in sight (1)
- EDITORIAL: Medical marijuana off to rocky start in Alabama (1)
- Downtown alley project nearing completion; business owners happy with construction (1)
- Chatterbox: West Morgan High 1973 class celebrates 50 years (1)
- Waymon Fulton 'Bull' Terry Sr. (1)
- 13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month (1)
- EDITORIAL: Politics derails Space Command move (1)
- Cal Thomas: Shame on us (1)
- Kay E. Stoudnour (1)
- Cannabis commission chairman resigns amid lawsuit (1)
- A Super Opportunity: Decatur's Pat Underwood to tour internationally with Marvel Universe Live (1)
- Miami Herald: Couple's arrest encouraging proof FBI still hunting down rioters (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.