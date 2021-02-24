Jill Marie Snyder had heard stories for years that one of her ancestors had been enslaved. But the reality of that fact didn’t really hit her until she visited a historical society to study her family lineage.
“They provided the obituary of Henry Jones, born on a plantation in Winchester, Virginia, who ended up in Catawissa, Pennsylvania,” Snyder said. “That was a really profound moment for me. I cried when I found out what his life was like, being enslaved, wanting to escape, wondering who he left behind.”
Snyder, of Hamden, has teamed up with New Haven Museum to give a presentation on genealogy: how she studied hers, and why other Black folks should study theirs.
“By understanding who we come from, we understand ourselves better. It’s inspiring. It opens our hearts to gratitude,” she said. “Our ancestors endured and suffered, and yet we are here. We are their descendants.”
Snyder has a self-published family memoir, “Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters” that tells the story of Snyder’s parents, through years’ worth of correspondence.
Mary Brooks and Luther Snyder met in 1935, when they were paired off at a wedding procession in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In 1937, their correspondence began after Luther moved to Asbury Park, New Jersey, for a summer job. They were married in 1941 and moved to New Haven because Winchester Repeating Arms was hiring workers.
The endearing love letters — “Again I was pleased to read the writing of so sweet a person. Your writing spells all the symptoms of your charm.” — are tempered by stories of loss and, inevitably, racism. Snyder recounts a story from when her parents moved to predominantly white West Haven, Connecticut:
“Our new white neighbors weren’t happy there were Black people moving into their neighborhood. We woke up one morning with n-----s scrawled in big letters across the front of our house. My mother and father decided not to do anything about it. My defiant mother exclaimed, ‘Let them see what kind of people live here!’ The ugly graffiti remained there for almost a year. Our home became an attraction. People came from all over to see it. Finally, after months of silence, several neighbors apologized. One morning we woke to find the epithet had been painted over during the night.”
Snyder, a retired insurance executive, self-published her mother’s letters after her mother’s death in 2007 to preserve them for history. She said Black people should research their family histories to fill in the blanks left by traditional tellings of history.
“The Black history my generation learned in school was a single story: That Black people were enslaved in the South, there was a Civil War to free the slaves, and in the 1900s Black people left the South and went north to find work. End of story,” Snyder says.
Individual stories of Black tragedy and triumph get lost in that telling.
“The people I meet during book signings often share amazing anecdotes about their families, stories of hardship and suffering, sometimes almost too painful to bear, and uplifting accounts of family members persevering in the face of great odds,” she added. “It’s important to document these stories for historians to get a fuller view of the Black experience and to inspire future generations.”
Her own family history of enslavement inspired her to appreciate her family even more.
“I love this man. He’s the foundation at least my mother’s side of the family. He married and had six children. He made a life despite the horrors he went through. It was amazing to come through that and be able to love and be loved and live a normal life,” she said. “I am the inheritor of his love his family devotion, courage and resilience.”
