Federal Prosecutor Arrest

In this image from video provided by the Tampa Police Department, Joseph Ruddy, a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, hands his business card to Officer Taylor Grant, outside his home in Temple Terrace, Fla., on the evening of July 4. [OFFICER TAYLOR GRANT/TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT]

 HOGP

TAMPA, Fla. — When police arrived at his house to investigate a hit-and-run, Joseph Ruddy, one of the nation's most prolific federal narcotics prosecutors, looked so drunk he could barely stand up straight, leaning on the tailgate of his pickup to keep his balance.

View our Print Replica

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.