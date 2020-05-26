LOS ANGELES (AP) — Religious services in California will look much different under rules unveiled Monday that limit attendance to 100 people and recommend worshippers wear masks, limit singing and refrain from shaking hands or hugging.
The state released guidance under which county health departments can approve the reopening of churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship. They have been closed since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
It's not immediately known how soon in-person services will resume. Counties that are having success controlling the virus are likely to move quickly. Others with outbreaks — such as Los Angeles County, which has about 60% of California's roughly 3,800 deaths — may choose to delay.
The guidelines say even with physical distancing, in-person worship carries a higher risk of transmitting the virus and increasing the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths and recommend houses of worship shorten services.
Each county will have to adopt rules for services to resume within their jurisdictions and then the guidelines will be reviewed by state health officials after 21 days. The guidelines include limiting gatherings to 25% of building capacity or 100 people, whichever is lower.
In Los Angeles County, Rabbi Shalom Rubanowitz of the Shul on the Beach in Venice Beach said he hopes his congregation can meet for this week's Shavuot holiday, to celebrate when Jews received the Torah.
The congregation will have to figure out how to provide temperature checks and provide a place for individual prayer books and shawls. Orthodox Jews do not use technology during the Sabbath and may not carry most personal items.
Some church leaders aren't eager to reopen. The Rev. Amos Brown, pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco and head of the local NAACP chapter, led a protest Monday against reopening.
"We are not going to be rushing back to church," he said by phone, noting that many leaders of his denomination have been sickened or died nationwide. Freedom of religion is "not the freedom to kill folks, not the freedom to put people in harm's way. That's insane," he said.
In California, most houses of worship have complied with social distancing, making do with online, remote and a few drive-in services.
But several thousand churches have vowed to defy the current stay-at-home order on Pentecost, arguing they can do so safely.
Two church services that already were held without authorization have been sources of outbreaks; one in Mendocino County and the other in Butte County.
Newsom's cautious approach to reopening has angered opponents who claim the rules violate religious freedoms.
A Pentecostal church in San Diego County lost a federal appeal Friday in its quest to reopen immediately. The South Bay United Pentacostal Church of Chula Vista immediately filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.
The nonprofit Center for American Liberty, which has filed several lawsuits over church restrictions, said the guidelines don't go far enough.
Newsom "lacks authority to dictate to California's faithful, how they may worship," said Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco lawyer and the group's CEO. "Let people who wish to worship safely and together, do so."
