MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal challenger on Monday ousted a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by President Donald Trump, overcoming a successful push by Republicans to forge ahead with last week's election even as numerous other states postponed theirs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe Biden also emerged victorious, as expected, in the state's Democratic presidential primary. The absentee-ballot-fueled victory by liberal Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky was a huge win for Democrats. It reduced conservative control of the court to 4-3 and overcame obstacles to voting in large liberal, urban cities.
Justice Dan Kelly was an early underdog in the Supreme Court race, given the expected higher Democratic turnout since the election was on the same day as the presidential primary. But as that race became less competitive in March and the coronavirus pandemic led to fears of in-person voting and closure of polling locations, the outcome became far more uncertain.
With so much riding on turnout, the Republican push to proceed with the election was viewed by Democrats as a way for them to suppress Democratic votes, particularly in Milwaukee.
Trump last week broke from health experts and called on his supporters to "get out and vote NOW" for Kelly. He later said Democrats were playing politics by trying to postpone the election.
"As soon as I endorsed him, the Wisconsin Democrats said, 'Oh, let's move the election two months later,' " Trump said. "Now they talk about, 'Oh, safety, safety.' "
Trump first voiced support for Kelly at a rally in January, far before concerns over the coronavirus led to calls for a delay in the election.
The highly politicized Wisconsin Supreme Court backed Republicans in proceeding with in-person voting in a ruling issued the day before the April 7 election. Kelly didn't participate, but he did voice support for holding the election.
Despite long lines at polling places in Milwaukee, which shrunk the number of places to vote from 180 to just five, Karofsky surged to victory behind a record-high number of absentee ballots — nearly as many as all the votes cast in a state Supreme Court race last year.
The Wisconsin election crystallized what's expected to be a high-stakes, state-by-state legal fight over how citizens can safely cast their ballots if the coronavirus outbreak persists into the November election. Democrats are arguing for states to be ready to shift to much greater use of absentee and mailed ballots, while Republicans are raising the specter that such elections could lead to increased fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.