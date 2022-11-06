Westminster Dog Show

Tennis fans lounge on the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is moving next year to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on May 6, 8 and 9. [AP PHOTO/JOHN MINCHILLO, FILE]

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK — Game, set ... best in show?

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.