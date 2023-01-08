APTOPIX Congress

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, holds back Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., as Rogers confronts Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during the 14th round of voting for House speaker late Friday night in Congress. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. [AP PHOTO/ANDREW HARNIK]

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — It was the extraordinary moment that brought House Republicans to the brink — and ultimately the moment they found their way back.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.