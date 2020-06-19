NASHVILLE — A federal utility is putting plans on hold to build a dry coal ash landfill at a Tennessee power plant.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is withdrawing applications for permits for the proposed landfill at Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County.
TVA began the state permitting process for the landfill at Bull Run in 2013, but the utility voted last year to close the plant in 2023.
TVA said it's unlikely storage will be needed for new coal ash at the facility, so the decision around future storage will center on how to deal with the existing ash there.
