This image provided by state prosecutors shows surveillance video of Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich firing a weapon in the Colorado Springs, Colo., venue on Nov. 19, 2022. [4TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE VIA AP]

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The person who killed five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, after victims called the shooter a "monster" and "coward" who hunted down revelers in a calculated attack on a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community.

