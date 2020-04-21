DETROIT (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid on Monday, further cementing his support among the nation's influential black political leadership.
The political action committee's unanimous endorsement came on the heels of several key nods of support among caucus leadership and members, including civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and caucus Chairwoman Rep. Karen Bass of California. The PAC is the caucus's separate campaign arm.
"There's no question that Joe Biden is badly needed by this country," CBC PAC Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York said in an interview with The Associated Press. "His leadership, his experience, his understanding on how to get things done and his ability to work and pull people together is needed now more than ever. We need someone that is a healer and not a divider, and that's Joe Biden."
Biden, who is on the cusp of clinching the Democratic presidential nomination, had already scored key endorsements from 38 of the 54 members of the group, which is composed of most African American members of Congress.
Black voters have long anchored the former vice president's White House bid.
The CBC PAC endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. When asked what will be the road map to winning the election this time after Democrats suffered a bitter defeat, Meeks said it's simple: Listen to black women, who are among the Democratic Party's most loyal voting bloc.
"Black women over-performed in 2016, and had we listened to them, we might not have the person that's there now," Meeks said.
