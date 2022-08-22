Graham South Carolina

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional conversation sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. [MEG KINNARD/AP PHOTO]

 Meg Kinnard

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court on Sunday agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court's order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia.

