School Shooting Newport News

A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday. [BILLY SCHUERMAN/THE VIRGINIAN-PILOT VIA AP, FILE]

 Billy Schuerman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Prosecutors in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old shot his teacher in an elementary school classroom are investigating whether the "actions or omissions" of any school employees could lead to criminal charges, according to court documents released Tuesday.

