SPANISH FORT (AP) — Hundreds of people turned out for a meeting organized by opponents of a plan to use tolls to pay for a $2 billion bridge planned for Mobile.
Speakers at the forum held Thursday night at a community center in Spanish Fort say one-way tolls of as much as $6 would crimp their household budgets.
About 150 people attended the meeting, and many of them opposed the tolls. News outlets report about the same number was turned away because of the size of the crowd.
The proposed Interstate 10 bridge across the Mobile River and Mobile Bay would stretch about 10 miles and rise hundreds of feet above the water near downtown.
Supporters say the project is needed to eliminate congestion and improve safety, and officials are looking at funding alternatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.