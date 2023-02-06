Cuba New Migration

Marcos Marzo, second left, poses for a photo with his friends who came to say goodbye upon receiving the news that he obtained a permit to travel to the United States, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023. Marzo acknowledged that he had considered migrating by the route of “the volcanoes,” as Cubans popularly call the Central American journey, but his parents talked him out of it. [RAMON ESPINOSA/AP PHOTO]

 Ramon Espinosa

HAVANA — In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana's Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.