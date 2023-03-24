High School Shooting Denver

Two women hug after a school shooting at Denver's East High School on Wednesday. [AP PHOTO/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI]

 David Zalubowski

DENVER — A 17-year-old student was found dead in the Colorado woods after being accused of shooting and wounding two administrators at his Denver high school where students and parents were already fed up over recent violence and a lack of action by officials, authorities said Thursday.

