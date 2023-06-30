APTOPIX School Shooting Florida Deputy

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday. [AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL VIA AP, POOL]

 Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff's deputy was acquitted Thursday of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, concluding the first trial in U.S. history of a law enforcement officer for conduct during an on-campus shooting.

